Bear In Heaven On World Cafe

Bear in Heaven, the brainchild of Jon Philpot, spent the winter trimming down (from a quartet to a trio) and stocking up, releasing its third album I Love You, It's Cool this spring. To promote the record, Philpot posted it in its entirety on the band's website, but not before slowing the audio down 400,000 times. At its original tempo, Bear in Heaven's music is at once ambient and energized, resonating in synth-driven waves that swell and pulse through an electric sea.

Here, Bear in Heaven joins World Cafe's David Dye to perform a few songs from the new album. Philpot, drummer Joe Stickney and bassist Adam Wills usually switch instruments throughout their shows to keep things interesting, and this session is no exception.

