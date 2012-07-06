© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Hot Damn! It's National Fried Chicken Day

By Mark Memmott
Published July 6, 2012 at 1:40 PM EDT
Celebrating the day.
Celebrating the day.

Someone please tell us, because we've searched and can't find the answer: Who decided this is National Fried Chicken Day?

It apparently is, judging from all the stories, Web posts and tweets we're seeing.

It's why the Los Angeles Times is offering up "Fried Chicken Five Ways" — five recipes, from classic buttermilk-battered to Korean.

With most of the nation so hot, we wonder how many folks will fire up a frying pan today. But we do like the idea of ending tonight's meal with another honoree: It's National Ice Cream Month.

Also, it would be nice to celebrate today's other special occasion. It's supposedly National Kissing Day.

Our friends over at The Salt blog, by the way, dig into the world of food much deeper than we do.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott