Proud Dad Ordered To Take Down Huge Sign

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Clayton Mace of Sioux City, Iowa is proud of his kids. He put up a sign 24 feet wide congratulating all seven for graduating high school. Drivers on a nearby interstate could see the sign. No doubt, local officials support education as much as anybody else, but the Sioux City Journal reports they have ordered the sign taken down as a zoning code violation. The kids, including Shonda, who just graduated, will have to settle for being congratulated on the radio. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.