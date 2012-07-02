Art Thief Returns Stolen Salvador Dali Drawing

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Art cops know stolen works by famous artists are often too well-known to sell. Add in a clear image of the thief's face, his checkered shirt and his paper bag carrying off the stolen art and the odds of getting away with it go way down. Which may explain the second thought that led to the return of a valuable drawing by Salvador Dali a week after it was stolen. The thief emailed the New York gallery a tracking number and a note to expect a package. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.