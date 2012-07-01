Fast Food Hoax In Alaska Leads To A Feast

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Now, we're not quite done in Alaska. Recently, people in the small western town of Bethel got very excited when they saw flyers announcing the opening of a Taco Bell. That's a big deal. Right now, residents have to trek 400 miles if they want to chomp on a cheesy gordita.

GREENE: But then breaking news...

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: Sorry, folks. In Bethel, you won't be able to munch on cheesy gordita crunches or grande nachos anytime soon.

GREENE: That's our member station KYUK.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: Bethel is not getting a Taco Bell. I repeat, Bethel is not getting a Taco Bell.

GREENE: It turns out those flyers were a hoax. But the people of Bethel will not be going taco-less. The fast food chain heard about the disappointment and they're throwing a taco feast for the town today. That includes 950 pounds of seasoned beef and 150 pounds of cheddar cheese.

GREENE: And just in case that sounds like a lot of fat, don't worry. They also sent 500 pounds of reduced-fat sour cream.

