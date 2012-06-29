World's Biggest Brewer Acquires Another Company

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a new owner for Modelo.

MONTAGNE: The world's biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, announced today it's becoming bigger. The Belgian company says it's buying the rest of the Mexican brewer known for the beer, Corona. InBev had already owned a non-controlling stake and is paying more than $20 billion for full control. Analysts say the buy will help InBev move into new markets. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.