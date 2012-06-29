Twitter Was On Fire After Court's Health Decision

© 2021
Published June 29, 2012 at 7:18 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Twitter was on fire after the Supreme Court's decision on health care. Some partisan, others was more humorous rhetoric. One guy tweeted: As a law student, I'm reading this opinion like a 15-year-old girl reads "Twilight." Another young man had this to say: Learning that Obamacare considers me a child until age 26 - Mom, Dad, you have some serious retroactive allowance to hand over. His 140 character post managed to fit in: Thanks. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.