Twitter Was On Fire After Court's Health Decision

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Twitter was on fire after the Supreme Court's decision on health care. Some partisan, others was more humorous rhetoric. One guy tweeted: As a law student, I'm reading this opinion like a 15-year-old girl reads "Twilight." Another young man had this to say: Learning that Obamacare considers me a child until age 26 - Mom, Dad, you have some serious retroactive allowance to hand over. His 140 character post managed to fit in: Thanks. It's MORNING EDITION.