Train Offered For Auction Is Not A Toy

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. Much excitement about a big bid on a New Zealand public transit train offered on an online auction. The broken-down train has close to three million miles on it. It's over 60 years old. That's significantly older than the highest bidder, who is four years old. The tech-savvy toddler's $30,000 bid has been removed, and the posting now reads: Adults only. This is not a toy. It's MORNING EDITION.