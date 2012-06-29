© 2021
Train Offered For Auction Is Not A Toy

Published June 29, 2012 at 7:10 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. Much excitement about a big bid on a New Zealand public transit train offered on an online auction. The broken-down train has close to three million miles on it. It's over 60 years old. That's significantly older than the highest bidder, who is four years old. The tech-savvy toddler's $30,000 bid has been removed, and the posting now reads: Adults only. This is not a toy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.