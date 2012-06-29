If You Liked Meat Week, You'll Love Pie Week

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And we hope you've enjoyed Meat Week on MORNING EDITION. On next week's menu: pie.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HONEY PIE")

MONTAGNE: Yes, Pie Week. Whether it's apple, cream, meringue or even meat, there's a pie for every taste. Of course, to really enjoy it, you've got to spend some time in the kitchen. So, starting Monday, we'll explore the art and science of pie-making - Pie 101, if you will. We hope to take the mystery and misery out of the process.

BARBARA AUBREY: The moment I decided pie-making was not for me was when I tried for about three or four hours to make a pie crust.

ALLISON AUBREY, BYLINE: What happened? What was the disaster? You've been around pie-making your whole life.

AUBREY: I know. It wouldn't roll right. It just crumbled. It wouldn't come together. It wouldn't go in the pie plate. So, I gave up.

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

That was Barbara Aubrey, mother of our own Allison Aubrey. Later in the week, we'll meet author Adrienne Kane, who's identified regions of the country by the pies they produce.

ADRIENNE KANE: The Midwest truly has ingenuity. It has a lot of cream and meringue-based pies. I was reading through recipes and thought over and over again: I can't believe they made something sweet and delicious out of virtually nothing.

MONTAGNE: Just a couple of slices of what you'll hear during Pie Week, starting Monday morning.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HONEY PIE")

MONTAGNE: We want your stories about your favorite pies. To let us know, use the hashtag #PieWeek on Twitter and Instagram.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HONEY PIE")

MONTAGNE: This is NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.