Smell Leads Police To 9.5 Tons Of Stolen Garlic

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer with a culinary misadventure. Even before Austrian police pulled over three trucks near the Hungarian border yesterday, they could sense something kinky - make that stinky. The trucks had foreign license plates, were way overloaded and police did not need sniffer dogs to know what kind of contraband they'd captured. More than nine tons of stolen Spanish garlic, presumably bound for goulash. It's MORNING EDITION.