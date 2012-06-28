NBA Hopeful Davis Trademarks Unibrow Phrases

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The NBA draft is today. And the likely number one pick has two amazing physical features. Anthony Davis is 6'10" and he'll make millions with his shot-blocking skills. He's also got a famous unibrow. Davis has just trademarked the phrases his unbroken brow has inspired - fear the brow and raise the brow. Davis told CNBC not even a deal with a razor company could get him to shave it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.