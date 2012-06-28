© 2021
Knotty Problem Solved: Knitters Won't Call Their Games The 'Ravelympics'

By Mark Memmott
Published June 28, 2012 at 3:25 PM EDT
Don't tread on our trademark with those, said U.S. Olympics officials.

Those knitters we told you about who had been asked to "cease and desist" by the U.S. Olympics Committee because they were planning a "Ravelympics" have opted to give the slip to any legal issues.

They're going to call their competitions "The Ravellenic Games," The Oregonian reports.

The new name was among several suggestions considered by members of the knitting social networking site Ravelry.com, including:

-- Ravathon.

-- Ravelrumpus.

-- Pan-Ravelry Games.

-- Ravelry Challenge.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
