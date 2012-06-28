Knotty Problem Solved: Knitters Won't Call Their Games The 'Ravelympics'

Those knitters we told you about who had been asked to "cease and desist" by the U.S. Olympics Committee because they were planning a "Ravelympics" have opted to give the slip to any legal issues.

They're going to call their competitions "The Ravellenic Games," The Oregonian reports.

The new name was among several suggestions considered by members of the knitting social networking site Ravelry.com, including:

-- Ravathon.

-- Ravelrumpus.

-- Pan-Ravelry Games.

-- Ravelry Challenge.

