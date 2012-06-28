David Beckham Doesn't Make Britain's Olympic Squad

The Daily Mail calls it "the darkest day of his illustrious career."

International soccer star David Beckham was told he did not make Britain's Olympic squad. Beckham broke the news when he issued a statement today.

"Everyone knows how much playing for my country has always meant to me, so I would have been honored to have been part of this unique Team GB squad," the 37-year-old Beckham said. "Naturally I am very disappointed, but there will be no bigger supporter of the team than me. And like everyone, I will be hoping they can win the gold."

ESPN reports that coach Stuart Pearce broke the news to Beckham on Wednesday night, saying there were only three spots for players older than 23.

Remember this is also big news because the Olympics are in London, in Beckham's home turf and he's played a big role welcoming the games. The BBC reports:

"London 2012 chief Lord Coe said he would be talking to Beckham about a role during the Olympics.

"'David has been an extraordinary supporter - probably our number one supporter - of the Games from the very beginning and is keen to continue his enthusiastic support right to the end,' he said.

"'He is from East London and knows how important the Games and sport are to young people. He is a great role model.'"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.