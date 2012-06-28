JPMorgan May Suffer Even Deeper Losses

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a possible deeper debt for JPMorgan.

You may recall that in May, JPMorgan Chase announced it had lost $2 billion in a bad trade. The bank's chief, Jamie Dimon, had said that the losses could double. And now, this morning, The New York Times reports they could as much as $9 billion. If that's the case, it will escalate the debate over how much big banks should be regulated. JPMorgan Chase did not comment on The Times report. More on the losses should be revealed next month when the bank reports its second quarter earnings.