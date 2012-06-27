© 2021
Orders For Durable Goods Rose In May

By Mark Memmott
Published June 27, 2012 at 8:40 AM EDT

There was a 1.1 percent increase in new orders for so-called durable goods in May from April, the Census Bureau says. That's more than economists had forecast, Bloomberg News reports. According to Reuters, economists thought Census would say orders went up about 0.4 percent.

The rise followed declines of 0.2 percent in April and 3.7 percent in March. Durable goods are equipment and other products designed to last three or more years.

According to the bureau, in May "transportation equipment, up three of the last four months, had the largest increase, $1.7 billion or 2.7 percent to $63.1 billion."

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
