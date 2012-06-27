Google Introduces Tablet And Streaming Device

Today's a good day for gadget enthusiasts. During its I/O event, Google announced that like Microsoft, it was jumping into the tablet market. The search giant made three big announcements: The Nexus 7, its tablet; the Nexus Q, a streaming device; and a new version of its mobile operating system called Jelly Bean.

-- The tablet will retail for $199 for the 8GB edition; $249 for the 16GB edition. According to the AP, the tablet will compete directly with Amazon's Kindle Fire. Google says it has a better than HD 7 inch, 1280x800 display and weights 340 grams. It will start shipping in July.

-- The Nexus Q is probably best compared to Apple TV, which acts as an interface between content on the cloud and on your devices (phones, tablets, etc.) and your television set and audio systems.

Anyone with an Android phone can control it and stream media to it. "It's the first-ever social streaming device—like a cloud-connected jukebox where everyone brings their own music to the party," Google said.

-- Jelly Bean is Google's new operating system. Among the highlights is that Jelly Bean includes Google Now, which provides you information it thinks you need. For example, it would provide a menu for a restaurant you just walked into or give you a traffic update before you leave home.

If you want to dig deeper, The Verge is a good place to start. They have posted their first impressions with the Nexus 7.

