Dock Collapses Under Michigan Wedding Party

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with, as the bride put it, a story to tell the grandkids. A Michigan couple wed at a lakeside resort, and what better place for a photo than on the dock. When the wedding party lined up, the dock collapsed. So along with the bride and groom, everyone took the plunge, as the Grand Rapids Press put it. Thanks to the wedding videographer, you can see it all on the Web, plus another video of a different wedding party falling into a lake. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.