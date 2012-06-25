Japanese Firm Offers 'Wetsuit' For Smartphones

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business takes a look at what happens when devices make a big hit in the water.

A couple of years ago, I jumped in a pool with my daughter, and we were in that pool quite some time before I realized that my phone had come with me - my late phone.

Now, a Japanese company is hoping to help your device survive such encounters. It's made a thin plastic cover that slips over smartphones like a wetsuit. Allegedly, the cover makes an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy waterproof up to 30 feet underwater - and the phone can still accept calls.

So, unless you're a deep-sea diver you will never be out of touch.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And I'm Renee Montagne.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: And this is MORNING EDITION from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.