Next: Megan Reilly

Megan Reilly strips away the gloss of modern country music to find an emotional sound rooted in folk and classic pop. Her latest album, The Well, departs significantly from its six-year-old predecessor; supported by an acoustic backbone, her new songs drift into retro territory, with occasional psychedelic guitar riffs and pop melodies that recall love ballads from the '60s.

The singer-songwriter got her start gigging around Memphis before taking off for New York City. In the time between, Reilly has started a family, moved twice and toured extensively. Here, World Cafe host David Dye introduces two songs from the new album. Don't forget to download an MP3 of "Throw It Out," featured in this edition of World Cafe: Next.

