The Ultimate Superfood Meal

Now, here's some foods you're not going to find at any ballpark: salmon terrine, chicken casserole, yogurt blancmange. Whether you like the sounds of those dishes or not, dig in, Popeye. Food researchers in England have analyzed health claims on some 4,000 foods, and came up with what they say is the ultimate healthy meal. That salmon terrine is chock full of Omega 3 - good for heart and brain. The protein and pantothenic acid in the chicken-lentil casserole is both a muscle boost and a mental boost. As for that blancmange? Well, apparently, the live yogurt cultures are apparently good for your teeth, blood glucose and digestion. The researchers also have a post dinner treat in mind. They say a warm hot chocolate drink has plenty of health benefits. It's full of melatonin, which will help you sleep off that meal.

