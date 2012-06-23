Two Found Dead In Hotel Just Before Daytime Emmys

Two people have been found dead at the Beverly Hilton where the Daytime Emmy Awards are being held later today.

That's the same hotel where Whitney Houston was found dead in her bathtub just hours before the pre-Grammy party she was to attend in the downstairs ballroom.

The AP has details from the police:

Police responding to a report of a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. Friday found a man and a woman dead from gunshot wounds, Beverly Hills police Lt. Mark Rosen said.

Police described the victims only as "elderly," but would give no other details on the victims or the circumstances of the shooting.

MSNBC.com says investigators suspect a murder-suicide, but gave no further information.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.