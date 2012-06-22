© 2021
Wallet Lost Since The 1940's Returned To Owner

Published June 22, 2012 at 8:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

We're not precisely sure how Warren Houghton lost his wallet and his baseball glove. Suffice it to say, he was a boy. In the 1940s, he accidently dropped his possessions inside a wall in a one-room schoolhouse in Cornish, New Hampshire. Sixty-seven years later, construction workers found the wallet and glove and shipped them to the owner. He is now back in possession of pictures of his family, a Boy Scout ID and a letter from his sister.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.