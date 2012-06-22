Ring Found In Donated Capri Pants Worth $5,000

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A Minnesota woman went to a local Goodwill looking for a deal and, as she put it, some bling. And Deb Thompson got both: a pair of gem-studded pants for $3.99, and in one of the pockets, a diamond ring worth at least $5,000. Thompson showed her own goodwill. She asked the charity to help find the rightful owner. And there have been dozens of claims, but for the moment, it's finders, keepers. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.