Pa. Jury To Resume Deliberations In Sandusky Trial

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Some other news, a jury is still deliberating 48 counts of child sex abuse against a former Penn State assistant football coach, and now new allegations have emerged. Jerry Sandusky's adopted son says he's also a victim. NPR's Jeff Brady has the latest from Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.

JEFF BRADY, BYLINE: Two lawyers who represent 33-year-old Matt Sandusky say he came to them for advice within the last few weeks. In a statement, attorneys Andrew Shubin and Justine Andronici say they arranged a meeting with prosecutors so the adopted son could reveal for the first time that he quote "is a victim of Jerry Sandusky's abuse." The attorneys say Matt Sandusky was prepared to testify during the trial. The 12 jurors deliberating over the case are not aware of the new allegation.

The judge has sequestered them in a hotel without access to phones, computers, or media. Thursday evening, after deliberating all afternoon, jurors asked the judge to rehear more than two hours of testimony. They want to review statements from Mike McQueary. He's also a former Penn State assistant coach. McQueary was a graduate student when he says he saw Sandusky apparently molesting a boy in a campus shower. The judge said that testimony will made available to jurors this morning, then they will return to continue deliberating the case. Jeff Brady, NPR News, Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.