Germany Knocks Greece Out Of Euro Championship

Germany scored three goals in the second half to knock Greece out of the European Championship, today.

As we reported, it was a match dubbed the "debt derby," because it pitted the Eurozone's weakest economy with its paymaster.

The AP adds:

"Philipp Lahm gave Germany the lead in the 39th minute before Georgios Samaras equalized for Greece in the 55th. But Sami Khedira, Miroslav Klose and Marco Reus all scored to pull Germany clear. Greece scored a consolation penalty in the 89th through Dimitris Salpigidis.

"German Chancellor Angela Merkel made the trip for the match and stood to cheer every time her team scored."

This puts Germany in the semifinals for a record seventh time. Germany has also played Greece nine times and won every match.

