© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Syrian Fighter Jet Lands In Jordan, Pilot Reportedly Seeks Asylum

By Mark Memmott
Published June 21, 2012 at 7:13 AM EDT

"A Syrian MiG 21 fighter jet has landed in Jordan," al-Jazeera and other news outlets report. And according to Reuters, a Jordanian official says the pilot has asked for asylum. The BBC is reporting that news as well.

If that's correct, al-Jazeera adds, Syrian activists say it would be the first defection involving an aircraft since protests against the regime of President Bashar Assad began in March 2011.

The Syrian government is only saying at this point that it lost contact with the fighter earlier today.

Update at 12:15 p.m. ET. Syria Wants Its Jet Back:

According to the BBC, "Syria has [now] condemned the pilot as a traitor, and has asked the Jordanian government for the return of its plane."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott