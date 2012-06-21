UPDATE: No Health Care Ruling From Supreme Court Today

Update at 10:30 a.m. ET: The Supreme Court is done issuing opinions today and its take on the constitutionality of the 2010 health care overhaul was not among them.

The next likely day: Monday.

Our Original Post:

What we said on the last two Mondays applies again today:

"We could hear as soon as this morning how the Supreme Court rules on the most-anticipated issue of the year: the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act — better known as the health care overhaul enacted in 2010 with the support of President Obama and his fellow Democrats over the opposition of Republicans."

Word about which of its remaining decisions the court releases today should come just after 10 a.m. ET. The court's website is here.

We'll be watching for news from the court. So will SCOTUSBlog, which is always quick with updates.

Among the other high-profile decisions the court has yet to announce: whether it's going to take up a case from Montana that could lead to it revisiting the Citizens United ruling of two years ago. That decision, as NPR's David Welna reported earlier this week, "gave corporations the green light to spend unlimited amounts in political campaigns."

If we don't hear about these cases today, the court's next "decision day" is Monday.

