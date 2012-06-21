Mercury Sets Met's Ticket Prices With Yankees

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Coming up this weekend, the New York Yankees play the New York Mets. And the Mets tried a promotion for the subway series. Tickets that normally go for well over $100 would instead be sold at a price tied to yesterday's temperature. Sadly, New York did not have one of those cold June days that occasionally come. Heat advisories were out as the temperature climbed to 94. But $94 will still save patrons over $20 per seat this weekend. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.