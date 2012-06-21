Commerce Secretary Bryson Resigns; Suffered Seizure Earlier This Month

Just under two weeks after suffering a seizure that led to two car accidents within minutes of each other, Commerce Secretary John Bryson has submitted his resignation.

Our former colleague David Gura (now with Marketplace) has downloaded a copy of Bryson's letter to the president and posted it here.

In it, the secretary says in part that:

"I am writing to memorialize our conversation.

"As a consequence of a recent seizure and medical of absence, I advised you that I have decided to step down as Secretary of Commerce. ... I have concluded that the seizure that I suffered on June 9th could be a distraction from my performance as Secretary and that our country would be better served by a change in leadership of the Department."

The White House just released a statement from President Obama, who says in part that:

"John has proven himself an effective and distinguished leader throughout his career in both the public and private sectors, from his success in the business world to his work leading on issues in the renewable energy industry.

"I am grateful that he brought that invaluable experience and expertise to my administration, and am pleased that he has agreed to continue supporting our efforts to strengthen the economy and create good jobs by serving as a member of my Export Council going forward."

The department's acting secretary is Rebecca Blank.

