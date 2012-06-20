Sharp Shows Off 'World's Biggest' LED TV

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business is: supersized couch potato.

This week, Japanese electronics maker Sharp unveiled what it's calling the biggest LED TV on the planet. The 90-inch set has WiFi built in and you can buy it with a webcam option. You could, say, Skype with 50 people at once and see all their faces.

Of course, you would need a lot of wall space and a fat wallet. It cost $11,000.

