Sharp Shows Off 'World's Biggest' LED TV
And our last word in business is: supersized couch potato.
This week, Japanese electronics maker Sharp unveiled what it's calling the biggest LED TV on the planet. The 90-inch set has WiFi built in and you can buy it with a webcam option. You could, say, Skype with 50 people at once and see all their faces.
Of course, you would need a lot of wall space and a fat wallet. It cost $11,000.
