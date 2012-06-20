© 2021
PHOTOS: A Scene From A Greek Wildfire

By Eyder Peralta
Published June 20, 2012 at 5:59 PM EDT

We were stunned by the photographs coming out of a wildfire near Athens today. They were taken by Angelos Tzortzinis after a fire that burned inside an air force base.

The AP moved a story about it, earlier today. But Tzortzinis found that the fire had also affected an encampment of Romas and took these haunting images for the Agence France Presse:

The fire broke out in the industrial zone of Athens in the early afternoon, threatening the Hellenic Airforce base and a Roma encampment.
Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP/Getty Images
/
The AP reports that a 28-year-old firefighter died fighting the blaze.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta