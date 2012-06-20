PHOTOS: A Scene From A Greek Wildfire

We were stunned by the photographs coming out of a wildfire near Athens today. They were taken by Angelos Tzortzinis after a fire that burned inside an air force base.

The AP moved a story about it, earlier today. But Tzortzinis found that the fire had also affected an encampment of Romas and took these haunting images for the Agence France Presse:

Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP/Getty Images / The fire broke out in the industrial zone of Athens in the early afternoon, threatening the Hellenic Airforce base and a Roma encampment.

The AP reports that a 28-year-old firefighter died fighting the blaze.

