Perennial College Student Collects Multiple Degrees

Published June 20, 2012 at 8:03 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Talk about lifelong education. Michael Nicholson is working towards college degree number 30. At 71, his degrees include library science and health education. Now he's going for a Masters in criminal justice. How does he do it? Nicholson is just always in school. He still uses a typewriter and works odd jobs to pay his bills. He does seem to be going for quantity over quality, describing himself as not one of those all A students. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.