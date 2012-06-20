On The First Day Of Summer, It's Blazing Hot In The Northeast

Today is the summer solstice in the western hemisphere: It marks the longest day of the year and also marks the first day of summer.

That's pretty obvious in the northeast today. Here in Washington, D.C., it's still 97 degrees and it's almost 7 p.m. The AP reports that New York City, Boston and Philadelphia all hit the 90s.

The AP adds:

"Several relatives of high school graduates were treated for heat exhaustion at an outdoor ceremony in North Bergen, New Jersey, and taken to a hospital, police told The Record of Bergen County. Ambulances were on standby at the event, which was held outside to accommodate about 5,000 people, said Capt. Gerald Sanzari of the North Bergen Police Department.

"In a rare bending of the rules, the Metro in Washington, D.C., said passengers on Wednesday and Thursday would be allowed to drink water, an exception to their no-drinks policy. The National Weather Service said the temperature at Washington National Airport was 95 degrees (35 Celsius) just before 2 p.m."

The Capital Weather Gang reported that New York LaGuardia and Kennedy Airport set records highs today. Burlington, Vt. also set a record high.

So, stay safe. Drink lots of water. And enjoy the heat, because remember the solstice also means that the days get shorter from here on out.

