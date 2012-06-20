DC Comics Objects To Ohio's Superman License Plate

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. Faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive and not born in Ohio. The idea of Superman was conceived in Glenville, Ohio back in the 1930s, but when a proposed Superman-themed license plate called Ohio birthplace of Superman, DC Comics and Warner Communications objected. Superman, they point out, was born on the planet Krypton. It's MORNING EDITION.

[POST-BROADCAST CLARIFICATION: Glenville is a neighborhood of Cleveland, Ohio, not an independent municipality.]