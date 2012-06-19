© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Signs Of Strength In Latest Housing Data

By Mark Memmott
Published June 19, 2012 at 9:08 AM EDT
San Mateo, Calif.: Construction was underway earlier this year at a new housing development.
San Mateo, Calif.: Construction was underway earlier this year at a new housing development.

There was a 7.9 percent jump in the number of construction permits issued to home builders in May, the Census Bureau says.

That increase boosted permits to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 780,000 — the most since September 2008, The Associated Press adds. It's a signal that construction will be strong in coming months.

And there's another sign in the Census report that the housing sector may have picked up some strength: There was a 3.2 percent rise in the number of single-family home "starts" last month. Census says construction began on 516,000 such homes (that's another "seasonally adjusted annual rate").

The increase in construction of single-family homes wasn't enough to keep all types of housing starts on the rise, however. A 24.2 percent plunge in the volatile apartments sector pulled starts down overall by 4.8 percent.

Still, as Ameriprise Financial senior economist Russell Price tells Bloomberg News, the report "was a lot better than the headline number [overall starts] would suggest."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott