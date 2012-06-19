New Zealand Couple Spends $80,000 On Bucket List

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A New Zealand couple received shattering news. The husband was diagnosed with terminal cancer. So they made a list of things to do before he died, which is how they spent $80,000 on food and travel. Then, according to the New Zealand Herald, their bad news turned good. The diagnosis was wrong. He's not about to die. But the good news is also bad news, because they're now broke. At least they got trips to Australia and Fiji.