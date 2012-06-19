© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

N.C. Elephant Is The First To Get Contact Lenses

Published June 19, 2012 at 7:25 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. At the zoo in Asheville, North Carolina, C'sar the elephant seems sad, lethargic, losing weight. Vets thought it might be his poor eyesight. Cataract surgery did help a lot. But now he's farsighted. So C'sar's caretakers ordered contact lenses. They'll be a bit smaller than tennis balls. And if they help they'll stay in place for three months at a time. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.