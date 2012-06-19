N.C. Elephant Is The First To Get Contact Lenses

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. At the zoo in Asheville, North Carolina, C'sar the elephant seems sad, lethargic, losing weight. Vets thought it might be his poor eyesight. Cataract surgery did help a lot. But now he's farsighted. So C'sar's caretakers ordered contact lenses. They'll be a bit smaller than tennis balls. And if they help they'll stay in place for three months at a time. It's MORNING EDITION.