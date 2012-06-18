Top Stories: Euro Crisis, Contest For Control In Egypt

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Market Rally Fades As Investors Turn Attention From Greece To Spain.

-- In Egypt, Generals Will Be In Control 'Until October, At Least'.

-- Reminder: Supreme Court's Decision On Health Care Law Due.

-- Webb Simpson Wins U.S. Open; Miami Heat Takes 2-1 Lead In NBA Finals.

Other stories making news:

-- "Russia Sending Navy Ships To Syria;" Interfax Says They Will Protect Russian Citizens And Russia's Naval Base There. (CBS News)

-- "Big Powers, Iran Hold Nuclear Talks As Time Runs Out." (Reuters)

-- "G-20 Summit In Mexico To Focus On Euro Crisis." (Morning Edition)

-- "Rodney King Was Haunted By Memories, Daunted By Pain." (Los Angeles Times)

-- Jack Osbourne, Son Of Ozzy And Sharon, Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis. (MTV.com)

