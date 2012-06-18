Update: No Health Care Decision From Supreme Court Today

Update at 10:20 a.m. ET. No Decision Yet:

The court just finished issuing its opinions and other orders for the day. Neither the health care nor campaign finance cases were among them.

So we'll repeat this process on Thursday.

Our original post; "Reminder: Supreme Court's Decision On Health Care Law Due":

What we said last Monday applies again today:

"We could hear as soon as this morning how the Supreme Court rules on the most-anticipated issue of the year: the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act — better known as the health care overhaul enacted in 2010 with the support of President Obama and his fellow Democrats over the opposition of Republicans."

The news about which of its remaining decisions the court releases today should come just after 10 a.m. ET. The court's website is here.

SCOTUSBlog says it also expects "one or more opinions to be issued this Thursday." So if we don't hear about the health care case today, tune in again then.

On Morning Edition today, NPR's David Welna previewed another high-profile issue that we may hear from the court about — whether it's going to take up a case from Montana that could lead to it revisiting the Citizens United ruling of two years ago. That decision, as David says, "gave corporations the green light to spend unlimited amounts in political campaigns."

