Couple Reenacts Wedding Of Elvis Presley's Parents

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An Elvis impersonator may be a cliche, but Zac Hutchenson and Chastity Floyd found something original. They reenacted the wedding of Elvis Presley's parents. Back in 1933, Vernon Presley was too young to marry without his parent's permission, so at age 17 he lied about his age, borrowed the cash for a license and wed Gladys Smith. The recreation of that marriage before a justice of the peace is an annual event in Vernon, Mississippi. It's MORNING EDITION.