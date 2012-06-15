'Forest Boy' Is A Hoax, Police Say

We won't pretend to be surprised:

"The forest boy known previously as 'Ray' has been identified as Robin van Helsum. from the Dutch town of Hengelo, Dutch police confirmed Friday morning." (Germany's The Local)

It took only about two days from the time that police in Berlin released a photo of "Ray" for him to be identified by friends.

It turns out he's not a 17-year-old boy who was living in the woods with his father until dad died — the story he told police. He's a 20-year-old Dutch man with personal problems.

As we said Thursday, the tale of "forest boy" had captivated many Germans.

