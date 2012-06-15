© 2021
Coca-Cola Returning To Myanmar; Now It Sells In All But 2 Nations

By Mark Memmott
Published June 15, 2012 at 8:10 AM EDT
The Coca-Cola logo on a 24-ounce bottle.

The recent steps toward democracy and respect for human rights in Myanmar (also known as Burma) have led Coca-Cola to announce that it's going to start doing business there again, after a 60-year break.

According to the company, that leaves just two countries where it doesn't do business.

Without cheating, can you name them?

-- Country 1.

-- Country 2.

This news has put a song in our heads. Some of you might remember this classic Coke commercial.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
