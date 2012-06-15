AP Issues Style Guidelines On 'Jeggings,' 'Jorts'

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Associated Press Stylebook, often called the journalist's bible, is the media's go-to guide for things like grammar and punctuation. The book is often revised to keep up with vernacular, and its 2012 edition includes a chapter on fashion. In a Twitter chat this week, the AP decreed that it is OK to use the word jeggings to talk about the trendy hybrid of leggings and jeans. But they added that it is not OK to use the term jorts, as in jean shorts. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.