Time To Tee Off: Who Do You Want To Win Golf's U.S. Open?

By Mark Memmott
Published June 14, 2012 at 9:45 AM EDT
Tiger Woods during a practice round Wednesday at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.
Tiger Woods during a practice round Wednesday at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

Play begins this morning at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, where the best golfers from around the world have gathered for the U.S. Open.

ESPN and NBC are sharing the broadcasting duties (click here for a schedule). There's also going to be some live video streamed here.

The most-anticipated threesome today has to be that of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and this year's Masters champion, Bubba Watson. They're due to tee off at 10:33 a.m. ET.

On Morning Edition today, USA Today's Christine Brennan said Woods just might be playing well enough now to win the Open. But, it's been four years since he last won a major tournament — the 2008 Open. Woods has won 14 majors, second only to Jack Nicklaus' 18.

Mickelson, meanwhile, has never won the Open. But he's been second or tied for second five times.

What we want to know now isn't who everyone things will win, but rather who the group wants to win.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott