Spotlight On 'Treme'

In this edition of Sense of Place's New Orleans edition, it's all about Treme. The HBO series sets in stark relief the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina as it follows the stories of a group of individuals, many of whom were inspired by real Crescent City residents, or are played by local actors.

Listen as World Cafe host David Dye talks to the creative minds behind the show, including David Simon — creator of Treme and The Wire — along with other integral members of the Treme family. These include music supervisor Blake Leyh, singer John Boutté (responsible for the show's earworm of a theme song) and David Rogan, a local musician and radio DJ who became the basis for the character of Davis McAlary.

Rogan lives and breathes New Orleans culture. In fact, the first floor of his house in the Tremé was once the headquarters for many Crescent City brass bands. Here, he invites listeners in for a tour of the storied building — just one of many places in which music and life intersect in New Orleans.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.