Jurors In Sandusky Trial Hear From Three More Alleged Victims

Jurors in the trial against former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky heard from three more alleged victims during the fourth day of testimony today. Amid more graphic testimony, they told similar stories about how they say Sandusky made them feel special.

The AP reports:

"A state investigator also testified that authorities heard about a key witness, assistant coach Mike McQueary, through an anonymous email to Centre County prosecutors. The investigator, Anthony Sassano, said authorities identified some of Sandusky's alleged abuse victims through pictures and lists seized from his home and office and that the university was 'not very quick' in getting investigators information as part of the probe.

"A third alleged victim who testified Thursday said he loved Sandusky and that he viewed him as a father figure, but that he became angry with Sandusky because he never reached out to him after the witness moved away."

Now, eight alleged victims have testified. The jurors were told about two others who prosecutors have not located.

Sandusky is facing 52 counts of sexually abusing 10 boys over the course of 15 years. He has denied the accusations.

One of the victims, identified as victim 9, said that when he was being sexually abused by Sandusky he'd scream.

"Sometimes (I'd) scream, sometimes tell him to get off me, but other than that, who was there? We were in the basement, no one could hear you down there. We were always down there," he said, according to ABC News.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.