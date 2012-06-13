Director Boyle Unveils Pastoral Olympics Opener

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The opening ceremony of the London Olympics will be something of a departure from director Danny Boyle's other productions, like the colorful and gritty "Slum Dog Millionaire." Yesterday, Boyle unveiled his design for the big Olympic opener and it will include a real pastoral experience. His vision of rural Britain includes giant maypoles, live grass, plows, sheep and, of course, clouds, which Boyle promises will really rain. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.