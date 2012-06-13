Alleged Victim Says Sandusky Issued Threats To Keep Him Quiet

On the third day of the trial against former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, jurors heard more graphic testimony.

One of the alleged victims identified as "Victim 10," testified that after Sandusky had sexually abused him when he was in the seventh grade, he threatened him.

MSNBC reports:

"'He said if I told anyone, I would never see my family again,' the man said. Sandusky then apologized and said 'he loved me,' the man said, adding that he remained silent about incidents until last year 'because I was scared, I was ashamed (and) I was embarrassed.'"

Sandusky is facing 52 counts of sexually abusing 10 boys over the course of 15 years. He has denied the accusations.

Sara Ganim, of The Patriot-News, reports today was the first day the defense had made progress by questioning why some details of one of the victim's testimony were different from what he had said earlier.

CBS News reports the victim said he was trying to block bad memories.

Ganim reports Judge John Cleland told jurors he expected the prosecution to rest on Friday.

"Today, jurors heard from three accusers, and a Penn State janitor who says he witnessed Sandusky leave the staff shower late one night in 2000 with a young boy, and seconds later a fellow janitor told him he had witnessed Sandusky 'licking' the boy," Ganim reported.

The New York Times reports that today John McQueary, father of Mike McQueary, backed up his son's testimony from yesterday.

