George Zimmerman's Wife Charged With Perjury

Shellie Zimmerman, the wife of George Zimmerman, has been charged with one count of perjury.

According to court documents, Shellie was charged for knowingly making a false statement during the bond hearing of George Zimmerman.

George Zimmerman has been charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of teenager Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old African-American. George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer, has claimed he acted in self defense.

Earlier this month, Zimmerman's bond was revoked after authorities learned he had not revealed that he had collected more than $200,000 through a Paypal account, which was set up after the case drew national attention.

Zimmerman is in jail.

Correction at 9:10 a.m. ET, June 13: Earlier, we mistakenly wrote that Trayvon was the neighborhood watch volunteer.

Update at 4:40 p.m. ET. Bond Set At $1,000:

According to a press release from the Seminole Co. Sheriff, Shellie Zimmerman, 25, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. ET, today. She was booked and bond was set at $1,000.

