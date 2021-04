Top Stories: Commerce Secretary's Accident; Wildfires In West

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Commerce Secretary Suffered 'Seizure' Before Crashes, Dept. Says.

-- 'Relief Rally' Weakens As Markets Study Spanish Deal.

-- Supreme Court's Ruling On Health Care Law Looms.

-- New Coma Report About Mubarak.

-- Nadal Wins Record Seventh French Open.

-- Egad! British Prime Minister Left 8-Year-Old Daughter Behind In Pub.

Other stories in the news:

-- "Hundreds Evacuated As Colorado, New Mexico Fires Grow." (The Associated Press)

-- In Colorado, "Federal Firefighters Due To Help" At "Wildly Unpredictable High Park Fire." (Denver Post)

-- "France Headed Toward Undivided Leftist Government." (The Christian Science Monitor)

-- Former British Prime Minister Brown Accuses Rupert Murdoch Of Misleading Press Ethics Inquiry. (Reuters)

